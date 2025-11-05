БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Art Brings Together Children from North Macedonia and Bulgaria: “We are here for friendship”

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
EN
Запази

They painted together landmarks from Sofia and Plovdiv

сме другаруване изкуството вдъхновението събра деца рсм българчета

Children and young people from Bulgaria and North Macedonia gathered to paint urban landmarks in Sofia and Plovdiv, in a joint art initiative aimed at building friendship and cultural understanding between the neighbouring countries.

The event is organised by the Bulgarian Memory Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

A total of 30 young artists from both countries are taking part, creating one inspiring painting each day in the two cities. Penelopa and Jovana are visiting from Bitola.

Jovana Vasilevska, “Cyril and Methodius” Children’s Art Studio, Bitola:
“My first impressions of Plovdiv are wonderful — it is a very beautiful city, with gorgeous architecture, and it reminds me a lot of Bitola.”

Penelopa Gochevska, Bitola:
“We are here for friendship, for art and for learning together — the most important thing is creating something together.”

This is the fourth meeting of young artists from both sides of the border, held under the motto “Children helping children”.

Alime Kanazir, Yakoruda:
“The artists with more experience really help me, because I don’t study at an art school. They show me techniques I don’t know, and I learn from them.”

Laura Hadzhieva, Vulkosel:
“It is very interesting, because you can understand how people from the neighbouring country think, learn about their language and culture.”

Slavcho Nedelkovski, Head of the “St Cyril and St Methodius” Art Studio, Bitola:
“We are living moments where children do not have problems — that’s why you need good partners and good organisation.”

Alexander Petrov, Bulgarian Memory Foundation:
“It is important for us to bring young people from both sides of the border together. This is not just an investment in culture — it is an investment in the future.”

After the Bitola art studio first visited Bulgaria, its state funding in North Macedonia was discontinued. Since then, the meetings have been supported by the Bulgarian Memory Foundation.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Фентанилът: Вълна от смърт в България
1
Фентанилът: Вълна от смърт в България
ЕК задържа временно 215 милиона евро от ПВУ за България
2
ЕК задържа временно 215 милиона евро от ПВУ за България
Президентът Румен Радев наложи вето върху Закона за допълнение на Закона за насърчаване на инвестициите
3
Президентът Румен Радев наложи вето върху Закона за допълнение на...
Васил Терзиев поиска оставката на главния архитект на Столичната община
4
Васил Терзиев поиска оставката на главния архитект на Столичната...
Отиде си режисьорът Росен Елезов
5
Отиде си режисьорът Росен Елезов
Жена с тежка диагноза сбъдна мечтата си за бебе след лечение в УМБАЛ - Бургас
6
Жена с тежка диагноза сбъдна мечтата си за бебе след лечение в...

Най-четени

"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в ковчези": Кочани
1
"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в...
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше открит жив в планината
2
Мистериозен случай в Пирин: Изчезнал мъж преди повече от 10 г. беше...
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал "Враждебна"
3
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал...
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
4
Осезаемо застудяване и валежи от дъжд от вторник
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по български
5
МОН предлага повтаряне на първи клас при недостатъчни познания по...
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
6
Напусна ни Иван Тенев

More from: Bulgaria

Sofia’s Chief Architect Refuses to Resign After Mayor’s Request
Sofia’s Chief Architect Refuses to Resign After Mayor’s Request
A Crash between a Motorcyclist and Two Cars in Central Sofia Causes Evening Traffic Disruption (PHOTOS) A Crash between a Motorcyclist and Two Cars in Central Sofia Causes Evening Traffic Disruption (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Rising Wave of Fentanyl-Linked Deaths in Bulgaria Rising Wave of Fentanyl-Linked Deaths in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 06:57 мин.
"Save Sofia" Criticises Mayor of the Capital over Parking Reform "Save Sofia" Criticises Mayor of the Capital over Parking Reform
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
British Embassy Responds to Boyko Borissov over ‘Magnitsky’ Sanctions British Embassy Responds to Boyko Borissov over ‘Magnitsky’ Sanctions
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Bulgarian Embassy in Pristina Assists Injured Bulgarian after Accident Bulgarian Embassy in Pristina Assists Injured Bulgarian after Accident
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Парите на държавата: Провал в обсъждането на бюджета между социалните партньори
Парите на държавата: Провал в обсъждането на бюджета между...
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
У нас
Възможният бюджет - парите за образование повече, но пак не достигат Възможният бюджет - парите за образование повече, но пак не достигат
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Българското посолство в Прищина оказва съдействие на ранен българин след инцидент Българското посолство в Прищина оказва съдействие на ранен българин след инцидент
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Фентанилът: Вълна от смърт в България Фентанилът: Вълна от смърт в България
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
Протестите в Сърбия не стихват: Нови демонстрации пред парламента в...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Катастрофа между моторист и две коли затрудни движението в центъра...
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
"Вашата битка е и наша": Ню Йорк с първи кмет мюсюлманин...
Чете се за: 06:22 мин.
По света
Отиде си режисьорът Росен Елезов
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ