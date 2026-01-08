Association "Doiran 2025" Submitted over 300,000 Signatures with Eight Requests for National Referendum

The association “Doiran 2025” submitted 34 folders containing 15,182 forms to Parliament on January 8. Together with the 200,000 signatures previously deposited on 28 October 2025, this brings the total to over 300,000 signatures, lawyer Rumyana Chenalova reported. The initiative includes eight separate requests for national referendums.

The association proposes that the one-month period for the simultaneous use of the lev and the euro be extended to the maximum 6 months, during which the banknotes and coins will not be destroyed. They are also calling for a simplified procedure for holding national referendums.

The initiative additionally seeks to include questions on how referendums should be conducted and how many signatures are required. Other proposed questions ask:

“Do you want Bulgaria to end its membership of the European Union?”

“Do you want Bulgaria to leave the eurozone?”