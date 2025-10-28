At the Height of Autumn: Bulgaria to See a Warm November with Little Rain and Temperatures up to 25°C

Average temperatures across the country are expected to remain above the seasonal norm in November, while rainfall will be around or below typical levels, according to meteorologist Anastasiya Kirilova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

For Northern Bulgaria and the Upper Thracian Plain, the monthly average is expected to range between 5°C and 8°C, for the high valleys — 3°C to 5°C, along the Black Sea coast and the Struma Valley — 8°C to 10°C, and in mountain regions — between –5°C and 3°C.

The lowest temperatures during the month will vary between –5°C and 0°C, slightly higher along the coast, while the highest values could reach 20°C to 25°C.

Rainfall totals are forecast to be around or below normal, typically 40–70 l/m² for most of the country, and 60–90 l/m² in southern and mountainous regions.

After the heavy autumn rains, November is expected to be warmer than usual and drier.

During the first ten days, temperatures will remain above average. The weather will be mostly sunny, though fog and low cloud are likely to form in valleys and lowlands during the morning hours. Around the middle and end of the period, passing weather fronts from the west may bring increased cloud cover and isolated rainfall.

For much of the second and third ten-day periods, conditions are expected to be sunny in the mountains and hilly regions, but foggy and overcast across the plains. In the fog-prone areas, temperatures will stay lower, while the rest of the country will enjoy relatively warm and stable weather.

By the end of the month, the likelihood of a more unsettled weather pattern increases, bringing widespread cloud and rain. Temperatures will then return to near seasonal norms.