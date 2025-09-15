БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
At the Seaside in September - Do Prices Fall after Peak Season

Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
EN
September is preferred by many for holidays

струва семейната почивка южното черноморие лято

The active tourist season along the Black Sea coast has drawn to a close.

However, the season of discounts offered by hoteliers in resorts near Varna has begun.

September is preferred by many for a seaside holiday due to the gentler sun and, above all, the tranquillity.

Since the beginning of September, hoteliers have been reducing room rates to attract more tourists, and the deals are indeed appealing.

“Three-star hotels that remain open until the end of September offer breakfast and rooms for two under BGN 100 per night. In four-star hotels, now operating on all-inclusive, rooms for two can be found for around BGN 150–200. Hotels with rooftop pools, heated at this time of year, have prices that now reach up to BGN 600 per room for two — that’s 50% cheaper than in July and August,” said Stoyan Marinov from the Varna Chamber of Tourism.

According to the industry, the season was moderately successful, though there is room for improvement. Data indicate that there were more flights to Varna and Burgas airports this summer. Resorts near Varna saw an increase in tourists from Germany and Poland.

“At the end of the season, we will report small increases in the number of tourists and overnight stays, and revenues are up due to inflation and rising prices. I would describe it as a decent season given the aggressive environment surrounding us, especially the ongoing war,” commented Stoyan Marinov, Varna Chamber of Tourism.

Hoteliers also noted that the season this year was shorter compared to previous years.

“We experienced a slight decline due to losses in the Romanian market, which is linked to the current economic downturn. Unfortunately, we are far behind the levels we had before the pandemic,” added Stanislav Stoyanov, a hotelier.

The industry stresses that changes to the Tourism Act are needed to reverse this trend. Measures are also required to win back tourists from Scandinavian countries.

