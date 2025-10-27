Bear Siblings Frol and Frosia Relocated to 'Belitsa' Bear Sanctuary in Bulgaria (see pics)

The bear sanctuary in Belitsa welcomed its newest residents - the bears Frol and Frosia.

The two bears arrived safely after a long 40-hour journey from Domazhyr Bear Sanctuary in Ukraine. They are currently under veterinary supervision in a quarantine area and are in good health.

Seven-year-old Frol and Frosia are now the youngest inhabitants of the Belitsa sanctuary. The bears were rescued in 2020 from a grim existence in an abandoned hotel, where they had been used as attractions.

The team in Belitsa bear sanctuary is monitoring the animals' adaptation to their new environment around the clock.

Their relocation is part of the “Four Paws” organisation’s commitment to balancing populations in European protected parks and partner projects, as well as providing long-term care and protection for animals that have been exploited by humans.

Photos by Belitsa bear sanctuary