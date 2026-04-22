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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Before the Final Results of April 19 Early Parliamentary Elections: Distribution of Seats in the Next Parliament

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първи резултати екзитпол влиза рия парламент

The Central Election Commission is continuing its re-verification of the data from Sunday’s vote.

Before the final results are announced, the Central Election Commission is carrying out a repeated processing of the election protocols.

According to current data, “Progressive Bulgaria” is expected to secure 131 seats in the next Parliament, GERB–UDF 39 seats, and “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” 37 seats. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) would receive 21 seats, while “Vazrazhdane” is projected to have 12.

President Iliana Iotova is expected to convene the National Assembly, with indications that this will likely take place on Wednesday or Thursday next week.


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