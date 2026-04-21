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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

BNT and European Commission Representation in Bulgaria Discuss Opportunities to Build Upon the Good Partnership and Future Joint Initiatives

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Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
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бнт представителството българия обсъдиха възможности надграждане доброто партньорство
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Milena Milotinova, Director General of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT), and Yordanka Chobanova, Head of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, on April 21, held a working meeting to discuss opportunities for deepening cooperation between the public service broadcaster and the European Commission, as well as future joint initiatives.

Among the key topics were upcoming events in Bulgaria marking Europe Day on 9 May, as well as the celebration of 20 years since Bulgaria’s accession to the European Union, with the anniversary falling on 1 January 2027.

Ideas were discussed on how to present Bulgaria’s journey within the EU, the results achieved to date, and the prospects ahead for Bulgarian citizens.

Milena Milotinova emphasised the role of BNT as a public service broadcaster in providing reliable information and producing content of high public value. In turn, Chobanova expressed readiness for active cooperation with BNT in order to promote European policies and highlight Bulgaria’s achievements as part of the European Union.

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