BNT Building Illuminated with 3D Mapping Display of of First Exit Poll Results in Bulgaria's November 1 Runoff of Presidential Elections

The Bulgarian National Television building has once again been transformed into a giant screen displaying the election results from the run-off of the presidential elections, held on November 1. An impressive 3D mapping projection on its façade shows the latest data from the Myara and Alpha Research polling agencies for the second round of the presidential and vice-presidential election.

Residents and visitors to Sofia who are in the city centre can follow the election results in an attractive visual format in real time.

The light display presents data from the opinion polls and complements the public broadcaster’s special election programme, “Election Night”.