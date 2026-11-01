БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

България избра първата жена президент * * * Илияна Йотова спечели убедително пред Андрей Гюров * * * ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Йотова получава 57,57%, Гюров е втори с 39,48%

BNT Building Illuminated with 3D Mapping Display of of First Exit Poll Results in Bulgaria's November 1 Runoff of Presidential Elections

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Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
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The Bulgarian National Television building has once again been transformed into a giant screen displaying the election results from the run-off of the presidential elections, held on November 1. An impressive 3D mapping projection on its façade shows the latest data from the Myara and Alpha Research polling agencies for the second round of the presidential and vice-presidential election.

Residents and visitors to Sofia who are in the city centre can follow the election results in an attractive visual format in real time.

The light display presents data from the opinion polls and complements the public broadcaster’s special election programme, “Election Night”.

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ТОП 24

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ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%,...
Паралелно преброяване на 100%, "Мяра": Илияна Йотова печели балотажа с 58,2%, Андрей Гюров е получил 38,6% подкрепа
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Паралелно преброяване на 100%, "Мяра": Илияна Йотова...
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Най-четени

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