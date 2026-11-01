Asen Vasilev, Chair of 'We Continue the Change': We Managed to Double the Number of Votes for Presidential Candidate Gyurov

"We've doubled the number of votes for Gyurov," said the chair of "We Continue the Change" after the first exit poll results for the second round of the presidential elections on November 1.

Asen Vasilev, We Continue the Change: “If the preliminary results are correct, Andrey Gyurov’s result has almost doubled compared with the first round. The parties that supported Iotova – Progressive Bulgaria, the BSP, Vazrazhdane and Velichie – had a combined total of almost 1.8 million votes. If the exit poll estimates are confirmed, Iotova is expected to receive around 900,000 to 1 million votes, meaning a loss of around 800,000 votes. We had around 400,000 votes – double the number of votes Gyurov received.”