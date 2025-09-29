On 30 September, Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m. on BNT 1 begins the special studio "The Triumph of the Lions" with hosts Teresa Mutafchieva and Ilian Enev, dedicated to the arrival of our national volleyball team in Bulgaria.

from 17:30 h. BNT 1 will broadcast live from St. Alexander Nevsky Square the solemn event of welcoming the silver medalists and sharing the emotions following their historic success at the World Championship in the Philippines.

At 7:30 pm on BNT 1, watch the film about Alexander Nikolov "Volleyball DNA", part of the series "Bulgaria's Sports Talents".