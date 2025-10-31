Body of a Hostage with Bulgarian Citizenship Returned to Israel by Hamas

The body of a hostage with Bulgarian citizenship has been returned to Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas. Sahar Baruch was abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri during the 7 October attack.

Two months later, the 25-year-old was killed during a failed Israeli rescue operation. His body, along with that of 84-year-old Amiram Cooper, was identified after being handed over to the Red Cross yesterday.

Cooper had been kidnapped with his wife Nurit from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Israel reported that he died in captivity in June 2024. So far, Hamas has returned the bodies of 17 hostages out of a total of 28.