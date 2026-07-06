Bomb Threats at Courthouses and Public Buildings In Many Cities Across the Country

Reports of suspected explosive devices have been received in courthouses and public buildings across much of the country, police and judicial authorities have said. The threats were sent before noon on July 6 to the official email addresses of the institutions. At most locations, staff and visitors were evacuated to allow inspections to be carried out.

Earlier today, reports emerged of suspected explosive devices in courthouses and other institutions in Burgas, Yambol, Razgrad, Stara Zagora, Smolyan, Targovishte, Varna, Dobrich, Silistra, Veliko Tarnovo, Blagoevgrad, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Vidin, Haskovo, Sofia Region, Kardzhali, Sliven, Shumen, Pleven, Montana and Gabrovo.

A report of an explosive device was received at the Courthouse in Burgas. Earlier this morning, in front of the Courthouse, friends and relatives of those injured in the ATV accident at the Sunny Beach resort last August gathered in protest in connection with today’s scheduled hearing in the case regarding the traffic accident.

A bomb threat was also received at the courthouse in Burgas. Earlier this morning, relatives of victims of the ATV incident in the Sunny Beach resort in August last year gathered in front of the courthouse in connection with a scheduled hearing in the case over the road traffic accident.

The signal for a planted explosive device closed the courthouse in Yambol. It was received around 9:40 a.m. this morning, confirmed the spokesperson of the District Court, Rumina Koleva. The alert arrived by email, with similar malicious messages also received at courthouses in other cities, police in Yambol added.

The Stara Zagora courthouse was closed due to a received report of a planted explosive device, the press office of the District Court in Stara Zagora said.

A bomb threat in Kazanlak was also reported.

Staff of the District Court, Administrative Court and Prosecutor’s Office in Razgrad were evacuated due to email bomb threats, said Iliyana Georgieva, spokesperson for the Razgrad Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry.

Employees of the Dobrich Municipality were evacuated due to a report of explosive devices in the building, the municipal administration said. Threats were also received in public buildings in Silistra.

Judges, prosecutors and court staff were evacuated from the courthouse in Smolyan, as well as in Targovishte and Kardzhali due to reports of explosive devices.

Following a received email alert, the courthouse in Vidin was temporarily closed to visitors, the court said.

Reports of explosive devices were also received in courthouses in Veliko Tarnovo and Blagoevgrad, the Interior Ministry press office said.

Threats were also received at the Regional Administration and the National Revenue Agency office in Varna.

Police responded to a bomb alert at the Shumen municipal administration building.

A bomb threat briefly interrupted the work of the Sliven District Prosecutor’s Office.

A signal for a planted explosive device at the Pazardzhik courthouse is being checked, said the spokesperson of the regional police directorate.

The courthouse in Montana was also searched after a received alert.

In Pleven, reports were also received this morning of explosive devices in the prosecutor’s office building and a hospital, police said.

Work has resumed in two of three buildings in Lovech after similar alerts were received.

The signals were sent to the email addresses of the District Court, the National Revenue Agency located in the regional administration building, and the municipality.

Photos: BTA

Following an email alert, the buildings of the municipal administration and the prosecutor’s office in Kostinbrod were temporarily evacuated, the Municipality announced on its official Facebook page.

Threatening emails were received in seven prosecutor’s offices in the Sofia region. After thorough checks found no suspicious items, normal operations were restored.

Bomb threats were also made against the courthouse and municipality in Haskovo. No evacuations were carried out there, and work continued after checks confirmed no danger.

No explosive devices or suspicious items were found in the courthouse in Targovishte after the inspection was completed.

A check also found no explosives or suspicious items in the district and regional Prosecutor’s offices in Gabrovo.

Threatening emails were received at seven prosecutor’s offices in the Sofia region, according to the Sofia Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior. Following thorough inspections, during which no suspicious objects or items were found, normal operations have resumed, the directorate added.

Bomb threats were directed at the Courthouse and the Haskovo City Hall, according to the press office of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior. No evacuation of employees took place. After the inspections confirmed there was no danger, operations at the institutions continued as normal, the police added.

No explosive device was found in the Courthouse building in Targovishte, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior reported after the inspection was completed.

An inspection found no explosive devices or suspicious objects in the buildings of the District and Regional Prosecutor’s Offices in Gabrovo, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior in Gabrovo reported.