Border Police Detain Two near Danube Bridge with Cash and Gold from Phone Scam

Two people have been detained while attempting to leave the country via the Danube Bridge near Ruse on February 10.

Border police became suspicious of the behaviour of the two individuals and, during a search of their car, discovered €4,353 in cash, a gold chain and other jewellery.

Subsequent checks revealed that a telephone scam had been carried out in Gabrovo.

The two passengers admitted they had been recruited through an online job advertisement. They were instructed to collect money from an elderly woman in Gabrovo and transport it to the Romanian city of Giurgiu. They were promised a payment of €800 for the task.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched by the Gabrovo district police in connection with the case.