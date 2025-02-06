Borislav Sarafov met with the Prosecutor General of Turkey in Ankara

Acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, on February 6 met with the Prosecutor General of the Supreme Court of Appeal of Turkey, Muhsin Şentürk. This was their first meeting since Şentürk assumed office in 2024. Borislav Sarafov emphasised the high level of trust between the Bulgarian and Turkish prosecution services and invited his counterpart to visit Bulgaria.

During the visit to Ankara, the delegation of the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office led by the acting Prosecutor General, held meetings with Turkey's Minister of Justice, Yılmaz Tunç, and with the President of the Court of Cassation, Yücel Karahan. The discussions focused on criminal law cooperation between the two countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Photos by Prosecutor's Office

The delegation led by Borislav Sarafov includes Deputy Chief Prosecutor, Vanya Stefanova, the administrative head of Sofia City Prosecutor's Office Iliana Kirilova, and Deputy City Prosecutors Bozhidara Ganeva and Marina Nenkova.

