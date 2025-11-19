БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
"Лукойл" с позиция за България: Особеният...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
ВКС реши: Окръжният съд във Варна ще гледа делото срещу...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
СГС прекрати производството срещу Благомир Коцев
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Румен Радев: Решението на КС е победа на правото над...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Пожар изпепели автобуси, коли и бусове в Костинброд
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Петима надзиратели от ареста във Варна са задържани тази нощ
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

“Bring Health”: New Campaign Highlights Struggles to Access Medicines in Bulgaria’s Small Settlements

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
EN
Запази
отлагат безплатните лекарства децата годишна възраст

Access to medicines for every settlement in the country – this is the aim of the “Bring Health” campaign launched by the Institute for Market Economics, which seeks to address a long-standing problem. The initiative calls on people to share their stories so that concrete policy proposals can be shaped on the basis of real experiences. As part of the campaign, a short film has been produced, illustrating what the problem looks like in practice.

The 21st century – yet in many localities across Bulgaria, access to medicines remains a challenge.

“I look after myself. I ask this one or that one to bring me what I need. Otherwise, who would fetch it for me?” says Penka.

The village of Mlechevo, situated 25 kilometres from Sevlievo (Northern Bulgaria) in the mountains, is no exception. Here, as in many places across the country, everyone is left to find their own solution. People rely on relatives and neighbours.

“It’s worrying. For now, we still travel to Sevlievo. But if we get older – and if we’re still alive – I’ve no idea how we’ll manage,” explains Stanka.

“I take one medicine for thinning the blood. They don’t have it in Sevlievo. A young man who brings me another medicine had gone to Gabrovo on an errand of his own, found it there and brought it back to me,” adds Penka.

The village is divided into neighbourhoods, each about two kilometres from the centre. Public transport is rare. For an elderly person, getting to Sevlievo to buy medicine is a considerable ordeal.

"At the moment, there is a person who takes the bread to the neighborhoods with his personal car and takes requests from the elderly people who need help getting medicines,” says Vladimir Georgiev, the mayoral representative in Mlechevo.

The Institute for Market Economics believes it has a solution: improving access to medicines for every settlement in the country.

“We’re seeing entire municipalities without a single pharmacy. Out of 265 municipalities, 23 have none at all. You can imagine how difficult it is for people living in these areas to obtain their medicines, to receive their treatment on time, not to worry about who will bring it to them or whether their therapy will be interrupted,” says Petya Georgieva, senior economist at the institute.

But there are ways to ensure medicines reach people even when there is no pharmacy nearby, the experts remind.

“If online trade in prescription medicines were permitted – and we’re not talking about buying them online, but simply about allowing them to be delivered to patients via courier services. At the moment this is prohibited. Another option is the introduction of mobile pharmacies,” Georgieva explains.

“The idea from the IME is excellent – the question is whether someone in the Ministry of Health will finally hear the appeal of the people,” adds Vladislav Georgiev.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
1
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
Пожар изпепели автобуси, коли и бусове в Костинброд
2
Пожар изпепели автобуси, коли и бусове в Костинброд
СГС прекрати производството срещу Благомир Коцев
3
СГС прекрати производството срещу Благомир Коцев
Петима надзиратели от ареста във Варна са задържани тази нощ
4
Петима надзиратели от ареста във Варна са задържани тази нощ
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни самолети заради руски дрон
5
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни...
Салата или синя зона: Сблъсък между бизнеса и Столичната община за новите правила за паркиране в София
6
Салата или синя зона: Сблъсък между бизнеса и Столичната община за...

Най-четени

Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на приложението на банка”
1
Десетки измамени по схемата “обаждане от поддръжката на...
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ "Тракия"?
2
Каква е причината за жестоката катастрофа с 3 жертви на АМ...
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното автомобил на АМ "Тракия"
3
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното...
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на детето ми - получил е 48 000 лева
4
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на...
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
5
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на ДОО за 2026 г.
6
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на...

More from: Health

Medical Miracle: Doctors in Plovdiv Save Kidney Transplant Patient After Aortic Rupture
Medical Miracle: Doctors in Plovdiv Save Kidney Transplant Patient After Aortic Rupture
Universities from Burgas and Sofia Join Forces to Discover the Causes of Autism Universities from Burgas and Sofia Join Forces to Discover the Causes of Autism
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Flu and Accute Respiratory Illness Rates Remain Below Last Year’s Levels, Says Prof. Iva Hristova Flu and Accute Respiratory Illness Rates Remain Below Last Year’s Levels, Says Prof. Iva Hristova
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Rising Wave of Fentanyl-Linked Deaths in Bulgaria Rising Wave of Fentanyl-Linked Deaths in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 06:57 мин.
227 People Fined for False or Prank Calls to Emergency Number 112 227 People Fined for False or Prank Calls to Emergency Number 112
Чете се за: 06:17 мин.
Doctors at ISUL Hospital Save Teenager’s Hand Using Innovative ‘Bio-Glass’ Technique Doctors at ISUL Hospital Save Teenager’s Hand Using Innovative ‘Bio-Glass’ Technique
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Алтернативен бюджет - какво показва сметката на ИПИ?
Алтернативен бюджет - какво показва сметката на ИПИ?
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
След решението на КС за референдум за еврото - политическите коментари (ОБЗОР) След решението на КС за референдум за еврото - политическите коментари (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
"Мафия просто": Какво показват проверките в Елените и Царево? "Мафия просто": Какво показват проверките в Елените и Царево?
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
У нас
Конституционалисти: Няма време за провеждане на референдум за еврото Конституционалисти: Няма време за провеждане на референдум за еврото
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
"Лукойл" с позиция за България: Особеният управител да...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Увеличават с 52% заплатите в Антикорупционната комисия и Комисията...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
По света
Начало на новата ТВ Академия на БНТ (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ