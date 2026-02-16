Bulgaria’s Euro Transition Progressing Smoothly, 84.5% of Lev Banknotes and Coins Have Now Been Taken Out of Circulation

Just over two weeks after the euro officially became the country’s sole legal tender, Bulgaria’s transition from the lev is proceeding according to plan. Data as at 16 February 2026 indicate that the transition is proceeding smoothly, with no disruption to the financial system.

Since 1 February 2026, the euro has been the only currency accepted for payments in Bulgaria. The exchange of levs continues actively, with 4.8 billion levs in banknotes and coins still remaining outside the desks of the Bulgarian National Bank by mid-month. This means that 84.5% of the levs in circulation at the start of 2025 have already been withdrawn.

At the same time, euro banknotes and coins with a total value exceeding €7.2 billion have been issued. Official data confirm that this volume is sufficient to ensure the smooth functioning of the payment system, enabling seamless transactions for both businesses and citizens.

The central bank reports that the process is being carried out in line with the legal framework and pre-established operational plans. So far, there are no signs of tension in the banking sector or difficulties in everyday payments.