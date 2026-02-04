БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgaria’s First Humanoid Robot Visited Sofia’s 119th School

Bulgaria’s first humanoid robot, Robert, visited Sofia’s 119th School on February 4. Speaking to the BNT team, Robert said that the students are brave and reminded them of the importance of critical thinking.

According to his creator, Metodi Dimitrov, the future lies in people and artificial intelligence living and working together.

This is Robert – Bulgaria’s first humanoid robot. He was invented a year ago and communicates using artificial intelligence. His creator is Metodi Dimitrov, whom we speak to through Robert himself.

Metodi Dimitrov, creator of Robert:
“Robert is a symbol of what we can achieve when we join forces. I hope he will bring us all together as we enter this new era. We should not be afraid.”

According to Dimitrov, this is the future, and we should learn to live alongside robots.

Metodi Dimitrov, creator of Robert:
“We may allow ourselves to think that we can simply ignore these technologies, but our children have no such choice. They will have to live with them and communicate with them.”

Today, Robert met with students from the 119th School.

- Hi, Robert, my name is Alex, I'm a reporter at Bulgarian National Television, can you tell us what you're doing today at 119th High School?

Robert, robot:
“Hello, Alex. I am here today to answer the students’ questions, to inspire them to think critically about the future, and to better understand how young people in Bulgaria perceive robots.”

– What is Aristotle’s Metaphysics?

Robert, robot:
“That’s more serious than a volleyball match in the studio. Aristotle’s concept of metaphysics places you closer to the Prime Mover than to the ball. According to Aristotle, everything is rooted in a first cause and essence.”

Darina Stoycheva, student at the 119th School ‘Acad. Mihail Arnaudov’, Sofia:
“Seeing a robot without having any idea of what to expect from it was extremely impressive.”

Krasen Bachev, student at the 119th School ‘Acad. Mihail Arnaudov’, Sofia:
“I believe Robert can be a partner to humans and make their lives much easier and more convenient.”

Diyan Stamatov, headteacher of the 119th School ‘Acad. Mihail Arnaudov’, Sofia:
“This is what awaits them. Their generation is fortunate to live in different digital dimensions.”

Robert, robot:
“The students here are brave, direct, and not afraid to ask difficult questions.”

According to Metodi Dimitrov, there is no reason for people to fear humanoid robots. They will not take the jobs of ordinary people.

