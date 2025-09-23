БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgaria’s MFA Monitors Case of Bulgarian Citizen’s Forcible Detention and Mobilisation in Ukraine

In response to media inquiries on Septmeber 23 regarding a Bulgarian citizen held by the authorities in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria makes the following statement:

Bulgarian Lyubomir Kirov, who is held by the authorities in Ukraine, holds dual (Bulgarian and Ukrainian) citizenship. According to the current legislation of Ukraine, persons with Ukrainian citizenship have certain obligations when they are on the territory of the country, including the duty to comply with mobilisation orders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is keeping up active communication with Kirov’s family and the competent Ukrainian institutions. The Ministry is following the case closely and making every effort within its powers to provide protection for Kirov’s rights.

