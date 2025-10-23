БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ГДБОП и френските власти разбиха група за трафик на...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria's Parliament Overturns Presidential Veto on State Agency for National Security Act

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
EN
Запази

The amendments foresee that the Chairman of the Agency will be elected by the National Assembly

отхвърлиха ветото президента закона данс
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Bulgarian MPs have voted to override President Rumen Radev’s veto on amendments to the Law on the State Agency for National Security (SANS). The changes transfer the power to appoint the agency’s chairperson from the president to the National Assembly, following a nomination by the Council of Ministers.

Under the revised law, the SANS chair will now have three deputies instead of two. The amendments were reapproved at second reading with 127 votes in favour, 92 against, and one abstention.

Earlier this month, President Radev vetoed the changes, on the grounds that they removed safeguards and that appointments would not be politicised.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov defended the changes:

“Next year, when the President is from another political formation, will we change the law again? No — we won’t. This is how it should be in a parliamentary republic.”

Bozhidar Bozhanov from We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB) criticised the move:

“We don’t support this amendment — it’s clearly designed to install someone’s preferred candidate, whether it’s Denyo Denev or Anton Slavchev. The argument that we need a permanent head to look more credible before our partners is absurd — imagine how credible we’ll look to the United States if we appoint someone sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act.”

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of Vazrazhdane, called the law “tailor-made”:

“This is yet another law drafted for one person — Denyo Denev, who is Peevski’s man and will follow his orders. Of course, we’re voting against it and have already referred the matter to the Constitutional Court.”


Nikolay Radulov from MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) also raised concerns:

“We’re closing everything within Parliament. The absurdity is that a political body — the National Assembly — will now propose and elect the SANS chair, turning the post into a political one. We might as well establish political cabinets and be done with it.”

The parliamentary vote cements the legislative change despite the President’s objections, marking another clash between Bulgaria’s executive and the Head of State over the distribution of powers within key security institutions.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Заради кражба в ябълкова градина НКЖИ уволни 10 служители
1
Заради кражба в ябълкова градина НКЖИ уволни 10 служители
Президентът Радев върна за ново обсъждане част от измененията в Закона за ДАР
2
Президентът Радев върна за ново обсъждане част от измененията в...
Министрите на отбраната на България и Виетнам обсъдиха партньорството в областта на отбраната
3
Министрите на отбраната на България и Виетнам обсъдиха...
Тройното убийство: Няма данни 25-годишният Фахри да е психичноболен
4
Тройното убийство: Няма данни 25-годишният Фахри да е психичноболен
Гледайте пряко по БНТ 3 финалния Мастърс турнир при юношите
5
Гледайте пряко по БНТ 3 финалния Мастърс турнир при юношите
Сигнал за пукнатини в столично училище
6
Сигнал за пукнатини в столично училище

Най-четени

Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
1
Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин също иска войната да спре
2
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин...
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
3
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с 3 жертви край Бургас
4
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с...
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева
5
Почина бившият депутат от "Атака" Магдалена Ташева
Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си и сестра си
6
Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си...

More from: Politics

Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary To Lam Arrives in Bulgaria on Official Visit
Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary To Lam Arrives in Bulgaria on Official Visit
Ministers of Defence of Bulgaria and Vietnam Discuss Partnership in the Filed of Defence Ministers of Defence of Bulgaria and Vietnam Discuss Partnership in the Filed of Defence
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Tensions in Parliament Over the 2026 State Budget Tensions in Parliament Over the 2026 State Budget
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
Rule of Law in Bulgaria Discussed in European Parliament Debate Rule of Law in Bulgaria Discussed in European Parliament Debate
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
President Radev Returned Part of the Amendments to State Intelligence Agency Act for Further Consideration President Radev Returned Part of the Amendments to State Intelligence Agency Act for Further Consideration
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria: A captured state cannot be ‘reformatted’ – it must be liberated! We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria: A captured state cannot be ‘reformatted’ – it must be liberated!
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.

Водещи новини

ГДБОП и френските власти разбиха група за трафик на кокаин в Европа, има замесени българи
ГДБОП и френските власти разбиха група за трафик на кокаин в...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Тръмп срещу Путин: САЩ наложиха санкции на "Роснефт" и "Лукойл" Тръмп срещу Путин: САЩ наложиха санкции на "Роснефт" и "Лукойл"
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
По света
Росен Желязков: До 21 ноември трябва да се вземе генерално решение за рафинерията в Бургас Росен Желязков: До 21 ноември трябва да се вземе генерално решение за рафинерията в Бургас
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Новият пакет санкции срещу Русия отекна и в Народното събрание Новият пакет санкции срещу Русия отекна и в Народното събрание
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
У нас
Евролидерите обсъждат в Брюксел подкрепата за Украйна в...
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
Европа
Инцидент в бургаско училище: Момиче напръска с лютив спрей своя...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Охрана в затвора: Саркози е получил смъртни заплахи
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Европа
Опасно ветровито време през нощта и утре
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ