Bulgaria's Patriarch Daniil performed a memorial service for the victims of the fire in Kočani

19:49, 17.03.2025
The Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil on March 17 led a memoerial service (Trisagion) service for the victims of the tragic incident in the town of Kočani (North Macedonia).

At the Metropolitan Cathedral of "St. Nedelya," His Holiness prayed for the repose of the souls of those who perished in the fire in Kočani.

After the memorial service, an anointing service was held for the healing of the injured. His Holiness commented that the sudden tragedy is a trial that should make everyone reflect.

† Daniel, Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia: "God provides for our salvation. May this tragedy shake all of us. May it lead us to reflect on our actions, for often we allow many things in our lives that we think "it might pass this way, it might pass that way". But we find ourselves in a state where things are not going as they should. Even if this event shakes us, may it make us more mindful of our lives, and in this awareness, may we offer prayers for those who are suffering at this time."

Bulgaria will declare a day of mourning in solidarity with North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov announced

