Bulgaria Bans the Use of Mobile Phones in Schools Nationwide from January

Education Minister Krasimir Valchev on November 3 announced that a ban on the use of mobile phones in schools will come into force from January, once Parliament adopts amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act.

He explained the measure during a visit to the village of Tărnava, in the Byala Slatina municipality, where he opened a new gymnasium at Hristo Botev Primary School.

So far, around 800 schools have already introduced a ban on mobile phones on the basis of decisions taken by their own management teams.