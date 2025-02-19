Bulgaria commemorates the Apostle of Freedom - Vasil Levski (photos)
152 years since the death of the national hero
On February 19, 2025, Bulgaria honours the memory of national hero Vasil Levski, known as the Apostle of Freedom and marks 152 years since the day he was hung.
Commemorative ceremonies are taking place across the country.
For a second day, people are gathering in front of the monument to bow their heads in reverence to the work and personality of Vasil Levski.
Both young and old patiently wait with flowers in hand to pay their respects to the national hero.
photos by BTA
Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News