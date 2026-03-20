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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Expresses Deep Concern Over Events in Lebanon, Calls for Immediate De-escalation

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Bulgaria follows with deep concern the latest developments in Lebanon, in particular the escalation of hostilities and their severe impact on the civilian population, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a position published on their website on March 20.

We call for immediate de-escalation and restraint by all parties, as well as for full respect of international law, including international humanitarian law. Bulgaria reiterates its consistent support for Lebanon, its institutions and its people, as well as for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

We strongly condemn Hezbollah’s attacks against Israel and the targeting of civilians. We urge for their immediate cessation and for disarmament of Hezbollah. In this context, we recall that Israel has the right to self-defense, in line with international law. Such right must be exercised in full compliance with international humanitarian law, including the principles of necessity, proportionality and distinction. We urge all parties to refrain from actions that risk further escalation, including large-scale military operations with serious humanitarian consequences, the Foreign Ministry said.

We call for full respect and implementation of the ceasefire arrangements of 27 November 2024, as well as of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and all relevant UN Security Council resolutions. We underline the need to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and to prevent further displacement, the statement says.

Strengthening the role of the Lebanese state and its institutions in ensuring stability in the country and the region is of utmost importance and we extend our solidarity with the Lebanese people who have been unwillingly drawn into conflict.

Bulgaria supports ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and a sustainable solution and remains engaged with its partners in the European Union and beyond in support of these efforts.

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