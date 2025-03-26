БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgaria has expressed principled support for the Egyptian plan for the reconstruction of Gaza

от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Снимка: archive/BGNES

Bulgaria has expressed principled support for the Egyptian plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, which is currently being worked on with key regional participants. This was declared by Minister of Foreign Affairs Georgi Georgiev in a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, on March 25.

The two discussed the tense situation in the Middle East as well as issues on the bilateral agenda.

The Bulgarian foreign ministry quoted the two ministers as saying that they were unanimous that efforts should be directed towards achieving a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and on the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, aimed at ending the fighting and releasing all hostages.

Minister Abdelatty expressed his condolences for the death of Bulgarian UN staff member Marin Marinov, who was killed in Gaza on March 19.

