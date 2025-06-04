Bulgaria Has No Additional Conditions for North Macedonia’s EU Accession Beyond the Agreed Ones

Bulgaria has no additional conditions for the Republic of North Macedonia's accession to the European Union beyond those already established, which the country should fulfill.
This was stated by Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev during a conference at the French Institute of International Relations in Paris on June 4.
"The so-called fears in North Macedonia that Bulgaria will set additional demands outside the European consensus are unfounded. No, that is not the case. At the same time, any attempts to renegotiate existing commitments or circumvent the EU’s established procedures for the enlargement process are entirely baseless and unrealistic," said Georg Georgiev.