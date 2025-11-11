БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgaria Is Among the EU Countries At Risk of Migratory Pressure

The EU's annual report on asylum and migration shows that illegal border crossings are down by 35% between July 2024 and June 2025

Bulgaria is among the EU countries at risk of migratory pressure, either because of high numbers of arrivals in the preceding year, ongoing strains on their reception systems or the threat of weaponisation of migration that could create disproportionate obligations in the upcoming year.

This is according to the European Commission’s report on migration management and the state of asylum in the EU under the Pact on Migration and Asylum. Greece, Cyprus, Spain and Italy remain the Member States under the most serious migratory pressure in the EU.

Because of the risk of migratory pressure, Bulgaria — along with Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, France, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland and Finland — will have priority access to the EU Migration Support Toolbox and their situation will be re-evaluated in an expedited manner depending on changes to their situation.

In addition, to assist Member States facing hybrid threats and increasing drone incursions, the Commission will shortly launch a €250 million tender supporting the purchase of drone and anti-drone capabilities.

Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Croatia, Austria and Poland face a significant migratory situation because of the cumulative pressures of the last five years. They will have the possibility to request the Council to grant a full or partial deduction from their contributions to the Solidarity Pool for the upcoming year.

The EU's annual report on asylum and migration shows a continued improvement of the migratory situation during the reporting period (July 2024-June 2025) with illegal border crossings down by 35%, also due to enhanced cooperation with partner countries.

At the same time, challenges remain, such as continued pressure from irregular arrivals and unauthorised movements within the EU, the hosting of refugees from Ukraine, weaponisation of migration by Russia and Belarus at the external borders, and cooperation on returns and readmission.

Member States continue to make progress towards implementing the Pact and ensuring that their national asylum, reception and migration systems are ready by June 2026. There is, however, a general need to speed up the pace of these reforms.

