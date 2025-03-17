Bulgaria is ready to accept victims of the fire in North Macedonia for medical treatment

Bulgaria has offered the Republic of North Macedonia assistance in the form of medical treatment for those injured in the fire in the town of Kočani, the Council of Ministers announced on Facebook on March 16.

A full standby has also been ordered to receive the injured at clinical centres in Sofia and Varna.

"The fire in the Kočani nightclub is a huge human tragedy. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," wrote Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Bulgarian politicians also expressed their condolences for the tragedy. Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev has spoken to his counterpart, Timcho Mutsunski, and expressed hope for the speeedy recovery of the injured. Georgiev emphasised Bulgaria’s readiness to provide assistance and support for the treatment of the injured.

"In this difficult moment for the Republic of North Macedonia, the Bulgarian side emphasises the importance of solidarity and good neighbourly relations between the two countries in times of hardship and remains ready to offer additional assistance if needed," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov expressed his condolences in a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski.

"In the most difficult moments, we stand together, and that is why I offered my colleague help and support that Bulgaria can provide."

"Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadin Kostadinov sent a condolence telegram to North Macedonia's President, Prime Minister and and the Ambassador of Skopje to Bulgaria.

"We mourn with you for the great tragedy that has befallen North Macedonia. I offer my sincere condolences for the deaths of the young people who died in the brutal fire in the town of Kocani," the telegram said.

"Bulgarians must come to the aid of our neighbors in this incredibly difficult moment. I express my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the young people who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) - New Beginning Floor Leader Delyan Peevski said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the BSP, Atanas Zafirov, has sent a letter of condolences to the President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia. Bulgaria shares the pain of its neighbors, he said.

"In this difficult moment Bulgaria is with you - with its thoughts, its support and its readiness to help," Zafirov pointed out.

Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DRF-MRF) also expresses its sincere condolences.

"At this difficult time, we share the pain of the people of the Republic of North Macedonia and pray for the speedy recovery of all those affected."

Tragedy does not choose countries, time, age, circumstance, wrote the leader of "There is Such a People", Slavi Trifonov.

"I sincerely believe and know that Bulgaria and the Bulgarian government will do everything possible to provide assistance and support to the families of the deceased and the injured," he added.

