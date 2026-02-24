Bulgaria Will Continue to Stand by Ukraine, Foreign Ministry Says

Bulgaria will continue to stand by Ukraine and support its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on February 24 marking the fourth year since the start of the war.

“Today, as we mark four years since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine, we pay tribute to the immense sacrifice of the Ukrainian people in their courageous self-defence and valiant struggle to protect not only their freedom and human dignity, but also the sovereign right of every nation to choose its own future,” the ministry said.

The statement added that over the past four years Ukraine has repeatedly endured with unwavering strength and heroic perseverance in the face of immense hardship and devastation, overcoming daily privations and systematic indiscriminate attacks on the country’s energy, transport and other civilian infrastructure.

“On this sombre anniversary, we strongly believe that 2026 should be the year in which the guns fall silent and peace is restored — a peace that is just, lasting, reliable and consistent with international law and the Charter of the United Nations. It should be a peace without concessions that reward aggression; a peace supported by credible security guarantees for Ukraine that would deter any future military aggression in Europe and around the world,” the statement said.

The ministry stressed that every war ultimately ends in diplomacy, and that diplomacy is needed today more than ever.

“We welcome and support the continued strong commitment of the United States to achieve a negotiated solution to end the aggression,” it added.

The ministry also said that a strong, independent and democratic Ukraine plays an indispensable role in the stability of the Black Sea region and the wider Euro-Atlantic area. Ukraine’s security and resilience strengthen the security architecture of our continent and uphold the rules-based international order on which global peace and prosperity depend.