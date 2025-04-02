БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgarian Air Force's first F-16 fighter jet landed in Bulgaria (video)

Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Bulgarian Air Force's first F-16 Block 70 multirole fighter aircraft landed at the 'Graf Ignatyevo' Air Base at 14.30 on April 2, it flew past the renovated runway, as a greeting to those present.

The aircraft is a combat trainer with a dual cockpit and was piloted by a U.S. Air Force pilot. In Bulgarian airspace, it was met by the new commander of the Bulgarian Air Force, Major General Nikolai Rusev, who was piloting a MiG-29.

The aircraft was welcomed on-site by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov, and other official representatives.

The aircraft still carries U.S. markings, while Bulgarian insignia are hidden with stickers, as the aircraft has not yet been officially transferred to Bulgaria on an administrative level.

The official presentation of the F-16 Block 70 in Bulgaria is scheduled for April 12. The second such fighter is expected to arrive this month, with the remaining six aircraft arriving by the end of 2025. Bulgaria paid over 2.2 billion BGN for them.

The Council of Ministers streamed the aircraft’s landing live on its official Facebook page.

