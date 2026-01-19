БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Валентино - маестрото на италианската мода, почина на 93...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Доц. Цеков за хода на президента - какъв е юридическият...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев...
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Вдигат заплатите в бюджетния сектор с 5%, очакванията са...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Влакова катастрофа в Испания: Загинали са поне 21 души,...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Farmers to Protest EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement in Strasbourg

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
EN
Запази

The fear is that it will lead to imports of cheap agricultural products into Europe

български фермери протестират страсбург против сделката меркосур

Bulgarian farmers will join the Europe-wide protest tomorrow, January 20, in Strasbourg against the agreement for duty-free trade with the Mercosur countries in Latin America.

Several Bulgarian organisations, such as the National Association of Grain Producers, the Farmers’ Union, and United Livestock Breeders, have spoken out against the trade agreement.

The concern is that it will lead to an influx of cheap agricultural products into Europe, which will undercut local production.

Evgeni Kharamliyski has been producing and exporting wine to international markets, mainly the European one, for over 30 years.

Thirty per cent of his production is for export, while the rest is for the domestic market.

He believes that the duty-free import of wine, especially from Argentina, will flood the European market.

Evgeni Kharamliyski, wine producer and trader:
“It certainly poses a threat that extremely cheap Argentine wines will enter Europe, which in turn will jeopardise our exports. Trade in wine between Bulgaria and the Mercosur countries is extremely limited, so at the moment I do not think this is a threat to our domestic market. But it does threaten our exports to Europe.”

According to the Chair of the Grain Producers’ Branch Chamber, who will be taking part in tomorrow’s protest, the Mercosur agreement is not about free trade but about unfair competition.

Iliya Prodanov, Chair of the National Association of Grain Producers:
“Because European producers manufacture their products at a completely different cost price, due to entirely different requirements – environmental, administrative, social, and in terms of working conditions. Working conditions in Europe, as you know, are much stricter, environmental standards are much higher, and the plant protection products we are allowed to use are very limited.”

Grain producers fear that not only cheap wheat, maize and soya, but also related products such as poultry and beef will flood the European markets.

The Mercosur agreement is due to be voted on by the European Parliament, and subsequently by the parliaments of the respective member states.




Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
1
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно
2
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
3
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
МОН: Следим внимателно епидемичната ситуация
4
МОН: Следим внимателно епидемичната ситуация
Испания потъва в траур
5
Испания потъва в траур
Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР)
6
Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР)

Най-четени

След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
1
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите "Сливница" и "Обеля"
2
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите...
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени ядра от планините
3
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени...
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
4
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
5
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
БНБ няма да възстановява стойността на надраскани и повредени банкноти
6
БНБ няма да възстановява стойността на надраскани и повредени банкноти

More from: Economy

Public Sector Salaries to Rise by 5%, Expected to Be Paid Retroactively in February
Public Sector Salaries to Rise by 5%, Expected to Be Paid Retroactively in February
Mass Checks Find 116 Euro Law Breaches, Fines Top €100,000 Mass Checks Find 116 Euro Law Breaches, Fines Top €100,000
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Bulgarian Farmers Ready to Protest over EU–Mercosur Trade Deal Bulgarian Farmers Ready to Protest over EU–Mercosur Trade Deal
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
"Which National Symbols Have the Eurozone Countries Chosen for Their Euro Coins?"(PHOTOS) "Which National Symbols Have the Eurozone Countries Chosen for Their Euro Coins?"(PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 21:45 мин.
Bulgaria’s Transition to the Euro: How Change Is Returned Among Most Reported Breaches in Inspections Bulgaria’s Transition to the Euro: How Change Is Returned Among Most Reported Breaches in Inspections
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Bulgaria and the Euro: Government Provides Additional €25 Million to 'Bulgarian Posts' for Currency Exchange Bulgaria and the Euro: Government Provides Additional €25 Million to 'Bulgarian Posts' for Currency Exchange
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Какво предвижда Конституцията при оставка на президента?
Какво предвижда Конституцията при оставка на президента?
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР) Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
У нас
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент "Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
У нас
Валентино - маестрото на италианската мода, почина на 93 години Валентино - маестрото на италианската мода, почина на 93 години
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Грипна епидемия в Бургас?
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
Депутатите в правна комисия решават с какви машини ще гласуваме
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
У нас
Как ще се управляват парите за втората пенсия?
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
У нас
"Гранична полиция" пресече опит за контрабанда на...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ