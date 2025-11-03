Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Chief Dr Svetlozar Patarinski Dies Suddenly

Dr Svetlozar Patarinski, Executive Director of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, has died suddenly, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food announced on November 2.

Born in 1978, Dr Patarinski held a master’s degree in veterinary medicine from the University of Forestry in Sofia. He had many years of professional experience in major private companies, where he was responsible for food quality, safety and control.

In a statement, the ministry said he had been dedicated to strengthening Bulgaria’s food control system. “Dr Patarinski devoted himself to the mission of developing and reinforcing Bulgaria’s food safety system. He was a man of duty and professionalism – respected by his colleagues and loved by all who worked with him. His commitment and humanity will remain an example to all who had the privilege of knowing him,” the ministry said.

May he rest in peace.





