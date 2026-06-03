Bulgarian Government to Consider Replacing Lukoil’s Special Administrator, Prime Minister Says

A meeting of the Security Council under the Council of Ministers has concluded, during which the Minister of Economy submitted a proposal to replace the special administrator of Lukoil. A decision on the matter is expected to be taken by the government later today, Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced at the start of the cabinet meeting on June 3.

He also stressed that there would be no change to maternity leave entitlements and no reduction in pensions. On the contrary, pensions will be increased.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev: “Over the past week, we have heard claims that we will purchase missiles for the F-16 programme worth BGN 1 billion, that maternity benefits will be cut and that pensions will be reduced. None of this is true. The previous regular government did indeed submit a request for missiles worth BGN 1 billion, but before leaving office it emptied the state coffers. Therefore, we will not be purchasing missiles. Maternity leave has never been discussed, so it is not an issue at all. Pensions will not be reduced; on the contrary, they will be increased in full accordance with the Swiss indexation rule. Not a single euro, not a single cent, will be taken away from Bulgarian pensioners. Politicians who drove pensioners and thousands of workers into social catastrophe are now suffering from amnesia and presenting themselves as moral guardians. Following this meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Donev will brief you on the grim reality of the country's finances, resulting from years of negligence, incompetence, populism and misappropriation. Starting next week, ministers will begin presenting information on mismanagement, wasteful spending, scandalous public procurement procedures, excessive expenditure and outrageous salaries paid to boards and state-owned companies, including those operating at a loss. As promised, we have begun plugging financial leaks and halting spending that benefits oligarchic interests. We are also resuming work on the Just Transition Plan, which has been neglected for years. Today we are beginning discussions with the mayors of Stara Zagora, Pernik, Radnevo, Kyustendil, Galabovo and Bobov Dol. We will do everything possible to ensure that the substantial funding allocated under the plan reaches people and creates new opportunities for these regions.”

The Council of Ministers is also expected to discuss a range of legislative and international issues, including a tax agreement with Andorra, key budgetary and education-related decisions, as well as Bulgaria’s positions ahead of forthcoming meetings of the Council of the European Union, according to the agenda released by the government press office.

Photos by BTA

Among the key items on the government's agenda is a draft decision concerning the Agreement between Bulgaria and the Principality of Andorra on the Avoidance of Double Taxation. Ministers are expected to approve a substantial deviation from the original text negotiated during the talks.

The Finance Minister has also submitted a draft decree regulating the temporary reallocation of targeted capital expenditure subsidies until the adoption of the 2026 State Budget. The cabinet will further consider the Consolidated Annual Report on Internal Control in the Public Sector for 2025.

Ministers are also expected to examine a proposal to the National Assembly for the ratification of an amendment to the financial agreement between Bulgaria and the European Union under the InvestEU programme.

In the field of defence, the government will discuss a proposal for investment expenditure to acquire three new three-dimensional radar systems, a project forming part of the modernisation of Bulgaria’s air surveillance capabilities.

Education is also among the priorities on the agenda. The cabinet is expected to approve application and tuition fees for state universities and research organisations for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The government will also adopt a number of positions ahead of Bulgaria’s participation in upcoming meetings of the Council of the European Union in Luxembourg and Nicosia. The discussions will focus on issues related to home affairs, justice, cohesion policy and transport.

In the economic and regulatory sphere, ministers will consider draft amendments to the Credit Institutions Act and the Consumer Protection Act.





