Bulgarian Journalists’ Union Presents Annual Awards - BNT Received 4 Awards

The Bulgarian Journalists’ Union has presented its annual awards.

Lyubomir Peevski of the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) was honoured for his lifetime contribution to contemporary Bulgarian journalism, receiving the prestigious Yosif Herbst award.

Public service broadcaster, Bulgarian National Television (BNT), received four awards.

In the category of Young Journalist under 35, the awards went to BNT Burgas correspondent David Suknarov and Daniela Lalova, reporter for the programme Kultura.BG (Culture,BG).

The award for graphic design and camera work was presented to Stoyan Atanasov of BNT’s regional centre in Plovdiv.

BNT’s regional centre in Blagoevgrad was also recognised for its coverage of events in Kochani and in celebration of the television centre’s 50th anniversary.

“Behind this award are dozens of television professionals who built and developed the centre and bequeathed it to us,” said Dobrina Grachanlieva, head of BNT Blagoevgrad. “BNT is an excellent school where young journalists learn not only to produce news but also responsibility and respect towards viewers,” commented David Suknarov. “I hope our small oasis and little universe that is Kultura.BG continues to grow through such recognition,” added Daniela Lalova. “The award represents years of work; television is a collective effort,” said Stoyan Atanasov of BNT Plovdiv.





