Bulgarian MEPs Issue Joint Statement on Skopje Arson Attack: “This Cowardly Act Constitutes a Deliberate Act of Aggression”

All 17 Bulgarian Members of the European Parliament have published a joint statement regarding the arson attack in Skopje. The letter has been sent to members of the European Parliament as well as to leading European media outlets.

Charges brought against suspect detained over arson attack on Bulgarian diplomatic vehicles in Skopje

The full text of the statement reads:

Dear Colleagues,

We, the Bulgarian Members of the European Parliament, condemn in the strongest possible terms the arson attack on two diplomatic vehicles parked outside the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Skopje on 15 June 2026.

This cowardly attack constitutes a deliberate act of aggression, undeniably motivated by hatred, which endangered the lives and security of the staff of an embassy of a Member State of the European Union and their families. This is not merely a criminal act, but an unacceptable attack against a diplomatic mission protected under international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. It raises serious questions about the ability of the authorities of the Republic of North Macedonia to guarantee the security of foreign diplomatic missions in accordance with their international obligations.

Such actions do not arise out of nowhere; they are a foreseeable consequence of prolonged incitement, tolerated hatred, and a lack of accountability for discrimination against Bulgarians in the country. This attack is yet another manifestation of a deeply troubling pattern of hostility fuelled by persistent anti-Bulgarian rhetoric and the systematic normalisation of hate speech directed at Bulgarians and Bulgaria in the media and public discourse, including by representatives of the authorities in the Republic of North Macedonia.

The absence of an adequate institutional response to previous high-profile incidents of a similar nature has created a sense of impunity among perpetrators. The cases of Iva Mihaylova, who publicly stated that she had been prevented from travelling to Bulgaria for urgently needed medical treatment despite repeated requests and medical recommendations; Hristiyan Pendikov, who was nearly beaten to death for openly expressing his Bulgarian identity; and Dragi Karov and Lyupcho Georgievski, who received suspended sentences in connection with publicly expressed views relating to their Bulgarian identity, have attracted significant public attention and raised broader concerns regarding equal treatment, freedom of expression and the protection of fundamental rights.

Taken together with attacks against Bulgarian cultural organisations and diplomatic property, these cases contribute to a growing perception that hostility towards Bulgarians is not being met with the consistency and determination required in a democratic society founded on the rule of law. None of these cases has been reflected in reports on North Macedonia during the current parliamentary term.

This trend is further illustrated by the authorities’ response to previous attacks. We recall that following the arson attack on the Bulgarian Cultural Club in Bitola, the perpetrator not only avoided proportionate punishment but was subsequently publicly celebrated and included in the election campaign of the current governing party. Meanwhile, those responsible for the shooting attack against the Bulgarian Cultural Club in Ohrid have neither been identified nor brought to justice.

In March 2023, the Bulgarian Cultural Centre, which forms part of the embassy, was subjected to a break-in. In January 2026, the main building of the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje was attacked with stones, causing damage to the entrance of the diplomatic mission.

We call on the authorities of the Republic of North Macedonia to take immediate, transparent and effective action to bring both the perpetrators and any potential instigators to justice. The speed and determination of the response will serve as a clear test of North Macedonia’s commitment to the principles of the rule of law, good neighbourly relations and European values.

European integration is not merely a political objective; it is also a responsibility. A country aspiring to membership of the European Union must unconditionally guarantee the security of diplomatic missions, counter hate speech, and demonstrate respect for its neighbours not only in words but also through actions.

It is deeply concerning that this incident has occurred against a backdrop of continuing anti-Bulgarian rhetoric and an atmosphere of intolerance that for years has failed to receive the necessary institutional response. In this instance, the reaction of the Macedonian authorities in detaining the suspect was commendable, and we welcome the condemnation of the act by Foreign Minister Timcho Mucunski. Nevertheless, we call on the Macedonian Parliament, the President and the Prime Minister to condemn unequivocally this act of hatred, which constitutes a serious violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

This attack cannot be regarded as an isolated criminal incident. It represents a direct challenge to the principles of diplomatic protection, mutual respect and good neighbourly relations that form the foundation of the European project. The response of the Republic of North Macedonia will demonstrate whether such actions will be met with unequivocal accountability or whether the climate of impunity that encourages repeated attacks against Bulgarians, Bulgarian institutions and Bulgarian diplomatic missions will be allowed to continue.

Yours sincerely,

Andrey Kovachev

Andrey Novakov

Elena Yoncheva

Emil Radev

Eva Maydel

Hristo Petrov

Ilhan Kyuchuk

Iliya Lazarov

Ivaylo Valchev

Kristian Vigenin

Nikola Minchev

Peter Volgin

Rada Laikova

Radan Kanev

Stanislav Stoyanov

Tanner Kabilov

Tsvetelina Penkova