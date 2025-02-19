Bulgarian National Bank will contribute 800 million BGN to the state budget

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will contribute 800 million BGN to the state budget for this year. This was announced in an interview with BTA by the Governor of the institution, Dimitar Radev.

"The total amount of funds will be nearly 800 million BGN, of which 550 million BGN are from the excess of BNB's revenues over its expenditures, while the remaining part comes from interest payments to the budget," explained Radev.

The central bank will give its opinion on the new budget but will not publicly announce it, the central bank's Goveror added. In the draft budget of the caretaker government, a payment of 1 billion BGN from the BNB to the budget was planned. At the time, the bank strongly opposed and criticized the budget. In today's interview, Radev emphasised that principles were violated in the draft budget of the caretaker government.

In his interview today, Radev explained that he would sign the request for extraordinary convergence reports for adopting the euro. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov had previously indicated that the country aims to join the Eurozone as of January 1 next year.

Radev also commented on the cancellation of his hearing in the Parliament at the request of "Vazrazhdane" regarding the latest mission of the International Monetary Fund.

"Of course, I was ready to participate, but I appreciate the Parlaiment's decision as correct. The issue with the IMF mission was adequately clarified, including in the press releases of the Ministry of Finance and the IMF itself," said the Governor.

Dimitar Radev proposed to the Parliament the nomination of Radoslav Milenkov as BNB Deputy Governor - Head of the Banking Supervision Department for a second consecutive term.

Radoslav Milenkov is the Deputy Governor, Head of the "Banking Supervision" Directorate, and a member of the BNB Governing Council, elected by the 44th National Assembly on March 22, 2019, with a six-year term.

