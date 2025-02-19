НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Bulgarian National Bank will contribute 800 million BGN to the state budget

In the draft budget of the caretaker government, 1 billion BGN had been requested, to which the central bank objected.

бнб внесе 800 млн лева бюджета
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:04, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will contribute 800 million BGN to the state budget for this year. This was announced in an interview with BTA by the Governor of the institution, Dimitar Radev.

"The total amount of funds will be nearly 800 million BGN, of which 550 million BGN are from the excess of BNB's revenues over its expenditures, while the remaining part comes from interest payments to the budget," explained Radev.

The central bank will give its opinion on the new budget but will not publicly announce it, the central bank's Goveror added. In the draft budget of the caretaker government, a payment of 1 billion BGN from the BNB to the budget was planned. At the time, the bank strongly opposed and criticized the budget. In today's interview, Radev emphasised that principles were violated in the draft budget of the caretaker government.

In his interview today, Radev explained that he would sign the request for extraordinary convergence reports for adopting the euro. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov had previously indicated that the country aims to join the Eurozone as of January 1 next year.

Radev also commented on the cancellation of his hearing in the Parliament at the request of "Vazrazhdane" regarding the latest mission of the International Monetary Fund.

"Of course, I was ready to participate, but I appreciate the Parlaiment's decision as correct. The issue with the IMF mission was adequately clarified, including in the press releases of the Ministry of Finance and the IMF itself," said the Governor.

Dimitar Radev proposed to the Parliament the nomination of Radoslav Milenkov as BNB Deputy Governor - Head of the Banking Supervision Department for a second consecutive term.

Radoslav Milenkov is the Deputy Governor, Head of the "Banking Supervision" Directorate, and a member of the BNB Governing Council, elected by the 44th National Assembly on March 22, 2019, with a six-year term.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

PM Zhelyazkov: EU should remain united and predictable in its overall support for Ukraine
PM Zhelyazkov: EU should remain united and predictable in its overall support for Ukraine
18:16, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Bulgaria commemorates the Apostle of Freedom - Vasil Levski (photos)
Bulgaria commemorates the Apostle of Freedom - Vasil Levski (photos)
17:07, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 "Trakia" Motorway near Burgas re-opened to traffic
"Trakia" Motorway near Burgas re-opened to traffic
16:57, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
 Non-school days declared in several settlements in Burgas district due to snow
Non-school days declared in several settlements in Burgas district due to snow
16:50, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 Bulgaria marks 152 years since the death of national hero Vasil Levski
Bulgaria marks 152 years since the death of national hero Vasil Levski
15:13, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov will participate in the second emergency meeting on Ukraine in Paris
PM Zhelyazkov will participate in the second emergency meeting on Ukraine in Paris
14:27, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
 Finance Ministry Published Draft State Budget for 2025 with Mid-Term Forecasts for 2025-2028
Finance Ministry Published Draft State Budget for 2025 with Mid-Term Forecasts for 2025-2028
13:39, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 "Guaranteed by Sofia Municipality": With a brisk step to the trauma ward (photos)
"Guaranteed by Sofia Municipality": With a brisk step to the trauma ward (photos)
13:11, 19.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
 Taxation in a digital age - what are the challenges for regulators?
Taxation in a digital age - what are the challenges for regulators?
22:58, 18.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 A man died, another was seriously injured after a head-on crash on the Ruse-Biala road
A man died, another was seriously injured after a head-on crash on the Ruse-Biala road
22:53, 18.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 Susan Falatko has been appointed as the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Sofia
Susan Falatko has been appointed as the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Sofia
22:44, 18.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 "Vazrazhdane" party called for a widespread debate on whether the euro should replace the Bulgarian lev
"Vazrazhdane" party called for a widespread debate on whether the euro should replace the Bulgarian lev
21:38, 18.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
More from: Politics
PM Zhelyazkov: EU should remain united and predictable in its overall support for Ukraine
PM Zhelyazkov: EU should remain united and predictable in its overall support for Ukraine
Finance Ministry Published Draft State Budget for 2025 with Mid-Term Forecasts for 2025-2028
Finance Ministry Published Draft State Budget for 2025 with Mid-Term Forecasts for 2025-2028
Susan Falatko has been appointed as the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Sofia
Susan Falatko has been appointed as the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Sofia
"Vazrazhdane" party called for a widespread debate on whether the euro should replace the Bulgarian lev
"Vazrazhdane" party called for a widespread debate on whether the euro should replace the Bulgarian lev
DRF-MRF Supports the President's Position on Not Sending Bulgarian Troops to Ukraine
DRF-MRF Supports the President's Position on Not Sending Bulgarian Troops to Ukraine
MRF - New Beginning Leader Supports President's Position Not to Send Bulgarian Troops to Ukraine
MRF - New Beginning Leader Supports President's Position Not to Send Bulgarian Troops to Ukraine
Топ 24
Най-четени
Проектобюджет 2025: Намаляват увеличението на заплатите в държавния сектор
Проектобюджет 2025: Намаляват увеличението на заплатите в държавния...
По-малко увеличение на пенсиите предвижда новият проектобюджет
По-малко увеличение на пенсиите предвижда новият проектобюджет
Рекорд: 1,3 милиона евро обезщетение по дело за прегазено на пешеходна пътека дете
Рекорд: 1,3 милиона евро обезщетение по дело за прегазено на...
Откриха невредими изчезналите майка и син от Велинград
Откриха невредими изчезналите майка и син от Велинград
Човек загина, а друг е тежко ранен след челна катастрофа на пътя Русе - Бяла
Човек загина, а друг е тежко ранен след челна катастрофа на пътя...
Франция организира нова среща за Украйна - поканени са още държави
Франция организира нова среща за Украйна - поканени са още държави
Мерки за сигурност по повод отбелязването на 152 години от гибелта на Васил Левски
Мерки за сигурност по повод отбелязването на 152 години от гибелта...
Работник загина след трудова злополука в предприятие в Панагюрище
Работник загина след трудова злополука в предприятие в Панагюрище
152 години от обесването на Апостола на свободата Васил Левски
152 години от обесването на Апостола на свободата Васил Левски
Шиникова, Иванова и Стаматова с победи на тенис турнир в Шарм Ел Шейх
Шиникова, Иванова и Стаматова с победи на тенис турнир в Шарм Ел Шейх
Продадени са всички билети за евроквалификацията между България и Швеция
Продадени са всички билети за евроквалификацията между България и Швеция