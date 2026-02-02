БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
10
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила...
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова пред ПП-ДБ: Трябва да отговорим...
Чете се за: 08:00 мин.
Правната комисия в НС реши: Секциите в страните извън ЕС...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Президентът Йотова пред ГЕРБ-СДС: Предстоят ни трудни...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
Важно за шофьорите: От днес влиза в сила новата...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Месец януари през фотообектива на Десислава Кулелиева...
Чете се за: 08:35 мин.
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks the Presentation of the Lord at the Temple

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
EN
Запази
сретение господне

On February 2, the Orthodox Church celebrates the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, known in Bulgaria as Sretenie Gospodne. The holiday commemorates the presentation of the infant Jesus in the Jerusalem Temple. It occurs forty days after the birth of Jesus, when he was presented at the temple and received and acknowledged by the righteous Simeon.

According to the tradition, the Son of God was brought to the temple by His mother, the Holy Virgin Mary, and by Joseph, to be consecrated to God, as was required for every firstborn male. Enlightened by the Spirit, the righteous Simeon went to the temple, having awaited for centuries the moment when he would see the Messiah. It had been promised to him that he would not die until he had seen the Saviour of the world.

Righteous Saint Simeon, the God-Receiver, took the infant Jesus in his arms and proclaimed:

Lord, now lettest thou thy servant depart in peace, According to thy word: For mine eyes have seen thy salvation, Which thou hast prepared before the face of all people; A light to lighten the Gentiles, And the glory of thy people Israel. (Luke 2:30–32). In other words, he was saying that he was now permitted to follow the path of his forefathers. He was ready to cross the threshold of death, and death no longer held any fear for him, because he had seen Salvation.

Sretenie Gospodne is a celebration of a true encounter with God, and festive liturgies are held in Orthodox churches across Bulgaria.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът постепенно се топи
1
Затопляне с усещане за пролет до края на февруари, снегът...
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима мъже до хижа “Петрохан”
2
Разследват от убийство до ритуално самоубийство на трима мъже до...
Трагедията в хижа "Петрохан": Установени са следи от куршуми в главите на тримата убити
3
Трагедията в хижа "Петрохан": Установени са следи от...
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за "Евровизия"
4
DARA: Подкрепата ме накара да остана в битката за...
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
5
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на секта" в случая
6
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на...

Най-четени

Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден за утре
1
Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден...
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
2
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
3
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
4
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
5
Румен Радев в "Панорама": Партия ще правим след изборите
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове
6
Ниагарският водопад замръзна: САЩ остават в плен на арктически студове

More from: Bulgaria

Investigation Launched after Beauty Salon Clients Secretly Filmed in Burgas, Videos Leaked on to the Internet
Investigation Launched after Beauty Salon Clients Secretly Filmed in Burgas, Videos Leaked on to the Internet
Prices Continue to Rise in Bulgaria in January This Year Prices Continue to Rise in Bulgaria in January This Year
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Sect-Like Motives Suspected in Deaths of Three Men Found at 'Petrohan' Hut Sect-Like Motives Suspected in Deaths of Three Men Found at 'Petrohan' Hut
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
New One-Day Vignette Comes Into Effect in Bulgaria New One-Day Vignette Comes Into Effect in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Weather: Maximum Temperatures from Minus 7° to Plus 7° in the Afternoon Weather: Maximum Temperatures from Minus 7° to Plus 7° in the Afternoon
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Price of Consumer Basket Rose by €3 in January Price of Consumer Basket Rose by €3 in January
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на секта" в случая
Убийството в Петрохан: Полицията е установила "мотиви на...
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
У нас
Политически консултации: За президента Йотова общата цел е провеждането на честни избори Политически консултации: За президента Йотова общата цел е провеждането на честни избори
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
У нас
До какви опасности могат да доведат предизвикателствата към децата в интернет До какви опасности могат да доведат предизвикателствата към децата в интернет
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
У нас
Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград Лудогорец матира Левски и отпътува със Суперкупата за Разград
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Спорт
Задържаха мъж и жена, изтезавали животни, за да продават видеата
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Съдът отмени условната присъда на прокурорския син от Перник
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
"Референдум": Неизпълнените обещания най-много отблъскват...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Убит е Сейф ал-Ислам - син на бившия либийски лидер Муамар Кадафи
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ