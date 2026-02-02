Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks the Presentation of the Lord at the Temple

On February 2, the Orthodox Church celebrates the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, known in Bulgaria as Sretenie Gospodne. The holiday commemorates the presentation of the infant Jesus in the Jerusalem Temple. It occurs forty days after the birth of Jesus, when he was presented at the temple and received and acknowledged by the righteous Simeon.

According to the tradition, the Son of God was brought to the temple by His mother, the Holy Virgin Mary, and by Joseph, to be consecrated to God, as was required for every firstborn male. Enlightened by the Spirit, the righteous Simeon went to the temple, having awaited for centuries the moment when he would see the Messiah. It had been promised to him that he would not die until he had seen the Saviour of the world.

Righteous Saint Simeon, the God-Receiver, took the infant Jesus in his arms and proclaimed:

Lord, now lettest thou thy servant depart in peace, According to thy word: For mine eyes have seen thy salvation, Which thou hast prepared before the face of all people; A light to lighten the Gentiles, And the glory of thy people Israel. (Luke 2:30–32). In other words, he was saying that he was now permitted to follow the path of his forefathers. He was ready to cross the threshold of death, and death no longer held any fear for him, because he had seen Salvation.

Sretenie Gospodne is a celebration of a true encounter with God, and festive liturgies are held in Orthodox churches across Bulgaria.