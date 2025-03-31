БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgarian railways offer a festive trip for St. Lazarus Day with the oldest steam locomotive

от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
бдж организира празнично пътуване лазаровден стария парен локомотив

The Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) are organising a festive trip for the railway transport enthusiasts in the country on the occasion of St Lazarus Day (Saturday before Palm Sunday) - April 12, the railway's press centre said on March 31.

The journey will be made with the oldest restored steam locomotive from the museum park of the state railways, manufactured in 1908.

The train will run on two trips from Sofia to Bankya and back. The first trip will begin at 09:00 AM from Central Railway Station in Sofia, arriving in Bankya at 09:42 AM. The return trip will depart at 11:10 AM and arrive in Sofia at 11:51 AM. The second trip will depart at 13:50 PM from Sofia, with the train arriving in Bankya at 14:32 PM. The return journey will be at 16:00 PM from Bankya, arriving in Sofia at 16:51 PM.

During the train's stay in Bankya, passengers will have the opportunity to take a walk in the park of the town, visit the restored Central Mineral Bath, and explore the cultural event space in the picturesque "Rotonda" park. Passengers can also expect special surprises, and educational gifts will be prepared for children to introduce them to interesting facts about folk customs related to the Easter holidays.

The price for a round-trip ticket for adults is 35 BGN, which includes a reserved seat. For children up to 10 years old, the ticket price is 17.50 BGN.

A similar initiative was organised by the national railway on March 1, when a specially decorated retro train ran on the Sofia – Bankya – Sofia route.

