Bulgarian Research Vessel Sets Sail for New Expedition to Antarctica

Following a formal ceremony at Varna’s Marine Station on November 7, the Bulgarian research vessel “Sts. Cyril and Methodius” has set sail on a new expedition to Antarctica. On board are researchers from six countries, as well as cadets from 'Nikola Vaptsarov' Naval Academy and their colleagues from Azerbaijan, Poland and Romania.

Within minutes of departure, the military research vessel will head towards the icy continent. The international team of scientists are even carrying containers to collect and store their waste, as Antarctica remains free of landfills — all waste will be brought back to Europe for proper disposal.

This year’s main mission is to deliver a new modular laboratory to the Bulgarian Antarctic base on Livingston Island. The crew will also conduct seabed studies and research ocean currents around the continent.

The ship is expected to reach Antarctic waters by the end of December, where the crew will celebrate the start of the New Year on site. The return to Bulgaria is scheduled for mid-April 2026.