Bulgarian Singer Lili Ivanova Awarded Foreign Ministry’s “Golden Laurel Branch”((PHOTOS)

Bulgarian Singer Lili Ivanova Awarded Foreign Ministry's "Golden Laurel Branch"

The award was presented by Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev at an official ceremony held at the ministry’s headquarters, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to promoting Bulgaria’s cultural image abroad.

The prima of Bulgarian pop music, Lili Ivanova, has been awarded the honorary insignia “Golden Laurel Branch” by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The distinction was presented by Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev at a formal ceremony held at the ministry’s headquarters on February 11.

The award comes on the eve of her forthcoming concert on 24 May – the Day of Saints Cyril and Methodius – at the Olympia Hall in Paris, an event carrying strong symbolism for Bulgaria’s cultural diplomacy.

The entire leadership of the Foreign Ministry, along with representatives of Bulgaria’s diplomatic missions abroad, attended the ceremony, which was marked by an emotional atmosphere owing to the presence of the singer herself.

In his address, Minister Georgiev underlined that the distinction – the highest conferred by the ministry – was an expression of profound institutional and personal gratitude for Lili Ivanova’s exceptional contribution to promoting Bulgaria’s positive international image through cultural diplomacy. He noted that her long-standing and consistent artistic career, as well as the international recognition she enjoys, far exceed the symbolism of any award.

“With the utmost respect and admiration, I must say that whatever award Lili Ivanova receives, it is but a speck of dust compared with what she has done for Bulgarian culture and for Bulgaria,” Mr Georgiev said.

Visibly moved, Ms Ivanova accepted the honour and expressed her gratitude, sharing that recognition from a Bulgarian state institution holds particular significance in both her professional and personal path.

She spoke to the diplomats about the emotions with which she performs each song, her careful choice of lyrics, and her commitment to the purity of the Bulgarian language in her music. The diplomats were given the opportunity to ask questions about her career, and the singer spoke candidly about her travels, concerts and encounters over the years.

The prima also outlined the philosophy underpinning her creative and personal longevity: always to look ahead.

“There is nothing behind us; everything lies in the future,” she said, adding that her daily life is governed by strict discipline.

“I think only about my songs and my audience – part of which is you,” she told the diplomats. She also spoke about her upcoming concert at the Olympia in Paris, as well as a forthcoming charity performance in support of the Union of Bulgarian Artists’ fund.

The “Golden Laurel Branch” is the highest distinction awarded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It has previously been conferred on politicians, statesmen and diplomats, as well as on Bulgarian and foreign citizens who have contributed to promoting Bulgaria’s spiritual heritage, science, culture and economy abroad.

Lili Ivanova is among the first representatives of the cultural sphere to receive the honour.

