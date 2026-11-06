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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Burgas to Host Forum on Black Sea Tourism Development in 2027

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Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
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бургас домакин форум туристическото развитие черноморието 2027
Снимка: БТА

Opportunities for developing the tourism sector along the Black Sea coast, attracting new markets and increasing tourism revenue will be discussed at an industry forum in Burgas. ‘Elevate Tour: Burgas’ will focus on cooperation between tourism businesses, local authorities and technology companies, the municipal administration in the coastal city announced.

The forum is being jointly organised by URBO Studio, HotelsPoint, a hotel accommodation booking system, and Burgas Municipality, under the theme ‘Burgas and the Black Sea Coast 2027: Events, Innovation and Opportunities for Tourism Development’.

The speakers invited to take part in the discussion are Burgas Deputy Mayor for Sport and Tourism Manol Todorov, URBO Studio manager Andrey Lilov, HotelsPoint co-founder and chief executive Dinko Todorov, and the company’s Business Development Manager, Aleksandar Aleksiev.

Topics will include the prospects for the 2027 summer season, attracting visitors outside the peak summer months, opportunities to improve hotel sales efficiency, and the development of joint tourism products combining accommodation with cultural and leisure experiences. Invitations have been sent to hoteliers, tour operators, travel agents, restaurateurs, event organisers, and representatives of cultural venues and tourist attractions. The forum will open on 11 November at the Bulgaria Hotel in Burgas.

According to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), a total of 7.6 million overnight stays were recorded at accommodation establishments in Burgas Region during June, July and August 2026, generating revenue of more than €455 million, a review of the institute’s archives has found.

In June, 1.6 million overnight stays were recorded, with 346,300 visitors staying overnight. Revenue from overnight stays reached €87.5 million, an increase of 9.2% compared with the same month in 2025. In July, there were 2.8 million overnight stays, while the number of visitors staying overnight stood at 575,400. Revenue totalled €176.8 million, up 7.7% year on year.

The NSI reports that in August there were 3.1 million overnight stays, with 643,600 visitors staying overnight. Revenue from overnight stays reached €190.9 million, an increase of 11.2% compared with August 2025. Bed occupancy rates at accommodation establishments stood at 43.7% in June, 65.4% in July and 65.9% in August.

Compared with the same months of the previous year, the NSI recorded a decline in both the number of overnight stays and bed occupancy rates in all three months.

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