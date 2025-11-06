Bus Driver from Nedelino Dies of Heart Attack While Driving School Bus

A 66-year-old bus driver from the village of Nedelino has died of a massive heart attack while behind the wheel of a school bus, Mayor Boyan Kehayov of Nedelino has confirmed.

The tragic incident occurred at around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday in Zlatograd, on Bulgaria Boulevard. There were no passengers on board at the time.

The driver had just completed a vehicle inspection in Zlatograd when he began to feel unwell shortly after setting off. He managed to stop the bus and switch off the engine before collapsing. Police officers discovered him shortly afterwards, but paramedics could only confirm his death.

“He still had his foot on the brake — he did everything possible to prevent a bigger tragedy,” Mayor Kehayov said.

He added that the deceased was a long-serving municipal employee who regularly drove children to school in Nedelino and often helped local residents by buying medicines and groceries for them.

Mayor Kehayov expressed his condolences to the man’s family.