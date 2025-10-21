Cabinet Back to Work – Votes on Aid After the Floods in Elenite Resort

The Council of Ministers on October 21 resumed its work after last week’s meeting was postponed due to the political turmoil sparked by GERB leader Boyko Borissov, who called for all parties in the government to take joint responsibility for its performance.

On today’s agenda, ministers are expected to approve one-off financial assistance for the families of those who died in the recent flash floods in Elenite seaside resort at the beginning of the month.

The state of emergency in Elenite has been lifted.

The Cabinet is also expected to allocate additional funds to the budgets of the Communications Regulation Commission and the Financial Supervision Commission.

In addition, the meeting will review proposed amendments to the Special Intelligence Means Act.