State of Emergency Lifted in Elenite Seaside Resort

The state of emergency in the Elenite holiday village and the Kozluka area at the Bulgarian seaside has been lifted by an order of Nesebar mayor Nikolay Dimitrov on October 16. The state of emergency was declared on 3 October after devastating floods that claimed four lives - three men and a woman.

The torrential rain turned streets into fast flowing rivers and swept vehilces away into the sea.

It also caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including buildings and shops, disrupted water and electricity supplies.

According to the mayor, there is currently no danger to people’s lives or health, and the crisis caused by the heavy rains has been brought under control. The state of emergency across the entire municipality of Nesebar was declared on 3 October and extended for one more week on 10 October.