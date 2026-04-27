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Cameras Developed by Bulgarian Engineer Used in NASA Moon Missions

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In 2020, a satellite image revealed a Chinese nuclear submarine entering a secret underwater tunnel on Hainan Island in the South China Sea. The image, captured by chance, was taken using cameras developed by Bulgarian engineer.

Engineer Petko Dinev, creator of the cameras: “It was truly unique, because the image showed a submarine entering an island. Which in itself is not possible, and that is how it became clear that it was not a real island, but one of the largest underwater bases.”

Dinev’s cameras were also used in NASA’s latest mission to the Moon.

Petko Dinev: “The mechanics are made in Plovdiv, and the electronics in Sofia. The cameras had to undergo very serious testing to withstand incredible acceleration, temperature differences and radiation.”

In fact, the purpose of the cameras mounted on the exterior of Artemis II is not to allow television and online audiences to watch the flight.

Engineer Petko Dinev, creator of the cameras: “The main purpose is to monitor how the rocket is performing. Firstly, there are cameras positioned near the engines. It is very important to observe how the fuel exits the nozzle, because this indicates how efficient the combustion process is.

Then there are the boosters—the two mounted on either side—which separate using pyrotechnics, so it is crucial to monitor whether they detach simultaneously. If one separates while the other does not, and given their enormous size, it could create an imbalance in thrust and change the rocket’s trajectory.”

Engineer Petko Dinev, creator of the cameras: “We are also working with NASA on the next missions – Artemis III and Artemis IV. The new camera we have developed for deep-space missions will make its debut on Artemis IV in 2028 and will also be used during the Moon landing.”

In addition to space missions, the cameras are also used in the film industry by directors such as Steven Spielberg and Ridley Scott.

Engineer Petko Dinev, creator of the cameras: “Hollywood has been our long-standing partner. Napoleon and The Walking Dead used our cameras because they are compact and can be placed in hard-to-reach locations.”

The engineer met students from the American College of Sofia, and earlier visited Sofia Tech Park at the invitation of caretaker Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski.

His visit is part of the joint commemorations between Bulgaria and the United States in 2026, marking the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, five years since the Scientific and Technological Cooperation Agreement, and 20 years since the Defence Cooperation Agreement.

Eng. Petko Dinev: “People should not give up—if they have an idea, they should follow it through to the end.”

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