Canada Will Make Its Eurovision Song Contest Debut Next Year in Bulgaria

Canada will make its debut at the Eurovision Song Contest next year in Bulgaria, with Bulgarian National Television (BNT) as the host broadcaster.

Canadian singer Céline Dion won Eurovision in 1988, but as a representative of Switzerland.

For its participation in Eurovision, the Canadian public broadcaster has received a budget of over €93 million. This marks the first debut in the contest since Australia joined in 2015.

A few days ago, at the General Assembly of the EBU in Prague, BNT was given a high praise for its victory at Eurovision 2026 and for preparations to host Eurovision 2027.