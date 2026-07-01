БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Шофьорът, обвиняем за катастрофата на АМ...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Седмица след трагедията на "Тракия": Пред БНТ...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Русия извърши най-масирана атака срещу Киев от началото...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Министър Найденов поиска отстраняване на административния...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Народното събрание избра д-р Асен Меджидиев за...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Canada Will Make Its Eurovision Song Contest Debut Next Year in Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
EN
Запази

For its participation in the competition, Canadian Public Television received a budget of over 93 million euros

кабинетът одобри действията организацията евровизия 2027

Canada will make its debut at the Eurovision Song Contest next year in Bulgaria, with Bulgarian National Television (BNT) as the host broadcaster.

Canadian singer Céline Dion won Eurovision in 1988, but as a representative of Switzerland.

For its participation in Eurovision, the Canadian public broadcaster has received a budget of over €93 million. This marks the first debut in the contest since Australia joined in 2015.

A few days ago, at the General Assembly of the EBU in Prague, BNT was given a high praise for its victory at Eurovision 2026 and for preparations to host Eurovision 2027.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
2
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
Пропадна участък от пътното платно на бул. "Ал. Малинов" в жк "Младост"
3
Пропадна участък от пътното платно на бул. "Ал. Малинов"...
Пороен дъжд наводни населени места в Северозападна България
4
Пороен дъжд наводни населени места в Северозападна България
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
5
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Министър Найденов поиска отстраняване на административния ръководител на СГП
6
Министър Найденов поиска отстраняване на административния...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
2
Времето през юли: Очакват ни жеги до 43 градуса и валежи под нормата
След кратко захлаждане: До 43 градуса и нова гореща вълна през юли
3
След кратко захлаждане: До 43 градуса и нова гореща вълна през юли
Да пораснеш в интензивното: Бебе живя половин година в реанимацията на "Майчин дом"
4
Да пораснеш в интензивното: Бебе живя половин година в реанимацията...
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
5
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
Трагедията на АМ "Тракия" със загиналите деца и бащата на едното от тях продължава да поражда въпроси за причините
6
Трагедията на АМ "Тракия" със загиналите деца и бащата на...

More from: Culture

Bulgarian Actor and Director Yosif Sarchadzhiev Has Passed Away
Bulgarian Actor and Director Yosif Sarchadzhiev Has Passed Away
Pilgrimage Walking Tour “The Holy Path” Began Today Pilgrimage Walking Tour “The Holy Path” Began Today
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
The Bulgarian Tradition 'July Morning' in Varna—How Did the Sunrise Become a Symbol of Freedom? The Bulgarian Tradition 'July Morning' in Varna—How Did the Sunrise Become a Symbol of Freedom?
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
President Iliiana Iotova Awarded the Honorary Title of Doctor Honoris Causa President Iliiana Iotova Awarded the Honorary Title of Doctor Honoris Causa
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
“Musician of the Year” Awards Were Presented “Musician of the Year” Awards Were Presented
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Bulgaria Marks the Day of Saints Peter and Paul Bulgaria Marks the Day of Saints Peter and Paul
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.

Водещи новини

Шофьор беше задържан след гонка с полицията на АМ "Тракия" (СНИМКИ)
Шофьор беше задържан след гонка с полицията на АМ...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Без следа от 11-годишната Наталия, издирването продължава Без следа от 11-годишната Наталия, издирването продължава
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
У нас
Иззеха 440 кг райски газ при спецакция в Созопол Иззеха 440 кг райски газ при спецакция в Созопол
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Защо пожарникарите разчитаха на водоноски, за да гасят големия пожар в София? Защо пожарникарите разчитаха на водоноски, за да гасят големия пожар в София?
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
У нас
ЕК одобри съдебните реформи, България е на път да получи петото...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
По света
Шофьорът, обвиняем за катастрофата на АМ "Тракия", остава...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Отиде си актьорът Йосиф Сърчаджиев
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Полетите на Пеевски: Сблъсък между вътрешния министър и депутата
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ