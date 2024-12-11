НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Caretaker government approved draft state budget for 2025

служебната власт прие проектобюджета държавата 2025 година
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
22:51, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The caretaker cabinet approved the 2025 state budget bill and the draft budgets of the National Health Insurance Fund and the public social insurance system.

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has strongly opposed the draft budget for 2025, warning that it could endanger the country's adoption of the euro. The central bank expressed concerns that the proposed budget may create risks for the fulfillment of the Maastricht criteria, particularly those related to budget deficit and price stability.

According to the BNB, the sharp increase in current budget expenditures increases the likelihood of higher tax and social security contributions for businesses and households.

Caretaker Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, emphasized that the government is prepared to withdraw the draft budget if the Parliament exceeds the 3% budget deficit, a critical threshold for Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Bulgaria's central bank opposed the draft budget for 2025
Bulgaria's central bank opposed the draft budget for 2025
18:55, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
 Minister of Interior: No change in the security environment along the border and in Bulgaia amid developments in the Middle East
Minister of Interior: No change in the security environment along the border and in Bulgaia amid developments in the Middle East
18:34, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
 The Netherlands gives the green light for Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen lmembership
The Netherlands gives the green light for Bulgaria and Romania's full Schengen lmembership
18:10, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 Rumen Radev met 'BSP - United Left' as part of the consultations on forming a government
Rumen Radev met 'BSP - United Left' as part of the consultations on forming a government
17:30, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
 "Vazrazhdane" after the consultations with President Radev: We would propose a minority cabinet with third mandate
"Vazrazhdane" after the consultations with President Radev: We would propose a minority cabinet with third mandate
16:48, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Second day of consultations on formation of government: President Radev meets "Vazrazhdane"
Second day of consultations on formation of government: President Radev meets "Vazrazhdane"
16:28, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
 National Council for Tripartite Cooperation did not reach agreement on draft budget for 2025
National Council for Tripartite Cooperation did not reach agreement on draft budget for 2025
15:40, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
 Orlin Kolev: The Constitution is violated if there are no consultations with "MRF - New Beginning"
Orlin Kolev: The Constitution is violated if there are no consultations with "MRF - New Beginning"
15:17, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 Ad Hoc Parliamentary Committee will look into water shortages issues in the country
Ad Hoc Parliamentary Committee will look into water shortages issues in the country
14:13, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Speaker of Parliament has notified Prosecutor General by letter about the immunity of MP Kiril Petkov
Speaker of Parliament has notified Prosecutor General by letter about the immunity of MP Kiril Petkov
13:37, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Over 50 students arrested for drugs during the holiday of Bulgarian University Students
Over 50 students arrested for drugs during the holiday of Bulgarian University Students
12:52, 11.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 BNT becomes part of the digital platform "European perspective"
BNT becomes part of the digital platform "European perspective"
22:00, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
More from: Politics
Rumen Radev met 'BSP - United Left' as part of the consultations on forming a government
Rumen Radev met 'BSP - United Left' as part of the consultations on forming a government
"Vazrazhdane" after the consultations with President Radev: We would propose a minority cabinet with third mandate
"Vazrazhdane" after the consultations with President Radev: We would propose a minority cabinet with third mandate
Second day of consultations on formation of government: President Radev meets "Vazrazhdane"
Second day of consultations on formation of government: President Radev meets "Vazrazhdane"
Orlin Kolev: The Constitution is violated if there are no consultations with "MRF - New Beginning"
Orlin Kolev: The Constitution is violated if there are no consultations with "MRF - New Beginning"
Ad Hoc Parliamentary Committee will look into water shortages issues in the country
Ad Hoc Parliamentary Committee will look into water shortages issues in the country
Speaker of Parliament has notified Prosecutor General by letter about the immunity of MP Kiril Petkov
Speaker of Parliament has notified Prosecutor General by letter about the immunity of MP Kiril Petkov
Топ 24
Най-четени
Карлос Насар в поредицата "Спортните таланти на България"
Карлос Насар в поредицата "Спортните таланти на България"
Гледайте световно първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща по БНТ 3
Гледайте световно първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща...
Карлос Насар постави световен рекорд в изхвърлянето на световното по вдигане на тежести в Бахрейн
Карлос Насар постави световен рекорд в изхвърлянето на световното...
Пеевски за консултациите: Нека да излиза в момента, да подаде оставка Йотова, да има избори 2 в 1
Пеевски за консултациите: Нека да излиза в момента, да подаде...
Боряна Калейн пред БНТ: Напускам спорта удовлетворена (ВИДЕО)
Боряна Калейн пред БНТ: Напускам спорта удовлетворена (ВИДЕО)
Председателят на НС е уведомила с писмо главния прокурор за имунитета на Кирил Петков
Председателят на НС е уведомила с писмо главния прокурор за...
Ненадминат: Карлос Насар спечели и световната титла във вдигането на тежести
Ненадминат: Карлос Насар спечели и световната титла във вдигането...
Карлос Насар постави световен рекорд в изхвърлянето в категория до 89 килограма
Карлос Насар постави световен рекорд в изхвърлянето в категория до...
Влаковете от София се движат със закъснение
Влаковете от София се движат със закъснение
Приятелката на Насар след върховото му постижение: Няма нищо по-хубаво от това да имаш такъв човек до себе си
Приятелката на Насар след върховото му постижение: Няма нищо по-хубаво от това да имаш такъв човек до себе си
Левски отпадна от Чалъндж къп след втора загуба от Рома
Левски отпадна от Чалъндж къп след втора загуба от Рома