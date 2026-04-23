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Caretaker Justice Minister Yankulov: Sarafov's Withdrawal Is Not a Reform and Does Not Solve the Systemic Problems

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Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
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Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Andrey Yankulov said that the resignation of Borislav Sarafov (as Acting Prosecutor General) does not constitute reform and does not resolve the systemic problems within the Prosecutor's Office.

“The resignation of Borislav Sarafov in itself is not a reform and does not solve the systemic problems. However, it does resolve a specific issue – there is now a legitimate acting Prosecutor General with a clear six-month term. This time the rules are clear and there is no risk of prolonged occupation of the post beyond the statutory deadlines,” he told BNT's programme “Oshte ot denya” (“More from the Day”) on April 23.

He stressed that the powers of the Justice Minister are clearly limited. “The minister can make proposals and raise issues for consideration, but cannot take independent decisions. This is in line with the principle of separation of powers. The Minister of Justice does not determine who becomes Prosecutor General – he may refer the matter in a reasoned way to the competent authority, which is the Supreme Judicial Council,” Yankulov said.

He added that one of the most important roles of the minister is to place such issues at the centre of public and professional debate, noting that this has already produced results, including calls within the Prosecutor's Office for reform and changes in its working model.

According to Yankulov, trust in the institution remains low due to what he described as “networks of parallel influence”.

He also said that Borislav Sarafov should not be allowed into his office with security, arguing that broader questions remain about whether society accepts the use of force to resolve problems, pointing to past examples that did not lead to sustainable outcomes. Such an approach poses serious risks, he said.

Yankulov said his expectations for the next government are linked mainly to the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council, which he said should not be formed through partisan influence. He added that the public quota should genuinely represent society, requiring greater transparency and clear criteria.

Regarding checks against him and other caretaker ministers, Yankulov said he had no specific information.

“I know of actions based on media publications, but no one has contacted me. I have no concerns – they can check absolutely everything they wish,” he said.


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