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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov: Nothing Begins or Ends with Borislav Sarafov

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Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
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андрей гюров информация огромна сума фалшиви евро използвано купуване избор

The truth is that nothing begins and nothing will end with Sarafov. Politicians should act wisely but quickly – not with threats, but with legislation, caretaker Prime Minister Andrei Gyurov said in a video post on Facebook on April 22 after Borislav Sarafov withdrew his consent to serve as acting Prosecutor General earlier today.

“The acting Prosecutor General Sarafov has resigned from a post that he, in fact, has been holding unlawfully. Our merit is that we did not remain silent under the blows of his ‘special squads’.

The truth is that nothing begins and nothing will end with Sarafov. Politicians must act wisely, but quickly—not with threats, but with laws. And with integrity.

Because the ‘dwarfs’ are many, and there is also ‘euro money’, as was seen before the elections. And if they are allowed to, they will bite off their own tail but survive. Then they will regroup, multiply and endure. The new Parliament should not allow this,” he said.

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