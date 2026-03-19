Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov Urges Bulgarian Citizens to Vote

Hours before the start of the election campaign, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov on March 19 issued an appeal to citizens via his Facebook profile, calling on them to take part in the vote.

“Tomorrow marks the beginning of another election campaign. It is important to remind ourselves how we arrived here. At the end of last year, hundreds of thousands of Bulgarian citizens took to the streets and public squares across the country. They spoke clearly and with dignity — rejecting politics marked by complacency, corruption and the sense that power serves the personal interests of a few," he said.

“The Ministry of the Interior has launched operations against vote buying and selling. We have prevented social benefits and firewood from being used as tools of pressure. But the truth is that no government alone can guarantee fair elections. The strongest safeguard of democracy is citizens’ participation.

“That is why my appeal to all Bulgarians is simple: go out and vote.”