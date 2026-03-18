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Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov Will Attend the European Council Meeting in Brussels

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Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
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Gyurov will also attend the Eurozone Summit

премиерът андрей гюров съвета сигурността българия застрашена военните действия

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov will take part in a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on 19 and 20 March, the government press office announced on March 18.

EU leaders will discuss key international and European issues, including the military escalation in the Middle East and the situation in Iran, as well as their implications for the European Union in terms of energy prices and energy security. They will also consider the EU’s strategic competitiveness, the next Multiannual Financial Framework, security and defence, and migration challenges.

Andrey Gyurov will also attend the Eurozone Summit, where Bulgaria will be represented for the first time as a full member.

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